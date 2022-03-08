BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Library was presented with its own collection of the “Hemingway Letters” books by WPSU for their work with them on the organization’s current project with local communities.
This relationship was largely facilitated by local author John Pozza who is on the WPSU board. Brookville was chosen as the pilot community for a new community engagement initiative through WPSU, and the project will be replicated in other surrounding communities. Pozza helped WPSU to find community leaders to be part of the interviews for this project.
“Last summer, WPSU purposefully began reaching out to the Brookville Community and it’s leaders to engage them more fully in our mission and content across all our media platforms,” said Carolyn Donaldson, WPSU Community Engagement Manager.
According to Pozza, WPSU is hoping to do this same thing with at least five communities before presenting the findings and comparing the areas.
“We conducted numerous focus groups’ with Brookville community leaders to learn more about the many issues that challenge and offer opportunity for Brookville area residents. From this series of meetings, a shared relationship with the library, the Watershed Journal and Brookville Area School District was strengthened for future engagement,” Donaldson said.
Though Pozza played a role in selecting who was interviewed for this project, he is also interested to see where the project will go from here. He said the findings from this project could help the communities involved to obtain grants in the future.
“What really attracted WPSU to following Brookville was they liked the community spirit,” Pozza said.
WPSU was given copies of the Hemingway Letters for their documentary by Ken Burns released last year on Ernest Hemingway. Donaldson said WPSU leaders and Board member John Pozza decided to place a set of these donated Hemingway Letters books at the Rebecca Arthurs Memorial Library in Brookville to be shared with The Watershed Journal participants and students in the Brookville Area School District.
“I was excited when I heard about it. I mean, this is something special and new. Sometimes you get into library land and it’s the same old, same old,” Brookville Library Directory Janine Strohm said.
She also said this is great because poetry month is coming up in April and she is hoping to plan an event based around the books. She is hoping to showcase them in some way.
“I really am excited because it came at a perfect time,” Strohm said.