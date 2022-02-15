BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb 3 and 4
Withdrawn
- Robert William Powlus, 51, of Brookville, who was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and terroristic threats.
- Mason J. Bish, 25, of Brookville, who was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct, and stalking. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- John Bruce Dashner, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with seven counts of sell/furnish liquor or minors, three counts of corruption of minors, and 15 counts of sale of tobacco. His bail was set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Keith Allan McNaughton, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/punishment, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on a bail change order making his bail $10,000 unsecured.
- Jonathan Andrew Zimmerman, 70, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on a bail change order making his bail $10,000 unsecured.
- Robert William Powlus, 51, of Brookville, who is charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 at 10 percent.
- Eric N. Bowser, 58, of Brookville, who is charged with BAC .02 or greater second offense, driving without a license, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.