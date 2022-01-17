BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Jan. 13.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joshua Patrick Miller, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyler Anthony Siple, 27, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of communication facility, and possession of a controlled substance.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Channing A. Glenn, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a firearm prohibited and make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapon. He has posted bail of $5,000.
- Catherin Johnson, 84, of Morton, who is charged with receiving stolen property and theft of property etc by mistake. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.