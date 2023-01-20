BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raider Mat Club is hosting a fundraiser for Brookville Area High School senior and former wrestler, Caden Marshall, to offset medical costs for recent treatment he received.
Marshall underwent major surgery on Jan. 10 to remove a malignant carcinoid tumor from his lung. He and his family are now waiting to determine the next action in his treatment. His family have reported his oncology team is very optimistic for a full recovery, as he is young and the cancer was caught early.
The Brookville Raider Mat Club and Marshall’s wrestling family are holding a basket raffle during the Ultimate Duals Tournament this Saturday as a fundraiser. Proceeds will be used to help offset his medical expenses.
The Mat Club is the booster club for the BAHS wrestling team.
Mat Club President Ben Fiscus said the Ultimate Duals weekend is a big fundraiser weekend for the club, as it brings a lot of traffic to one area. There will be four other high school’s coming to participate in the tournament, and the tournament is known state-wide.
“For us it was a very simple thing. We’ve known that he’s been sick and we just got an idea of something to do. It’s something we would always do for any of our current or former wrestlers. We’re a very tight knit family when it comes to wrestling and we just always help out people, and we’ve even helped out people in other towns from wrestling,” said Fiscus.
There will be a variety of prizes to be auctioned off in the BAHS lobby. Some available items include Pittsburgh Penguins tickets, Holiday Valley all-day lift tickets, a Yeti cooler, a fire ring, and more.
The prizes will be in the lobby, so those who don’t have time to attend the Ultimate Duals Tournament may still support the fundraiser. The doors will open at 9 a.m. and drawings will occur at 4 p.m. so prizes can be given before the first team leaves.
Winners do not have to be present to claim a prize, pick up arrangements can be made after the tournament.
“It should be a good fundraiser. I think a lot of people will buy chances on the stuff,” Fiscus said.
He said this is something the local wrestling community has always done, coming together to help its members when in need. He recalled a few years ago when a family from the Redbank Valley wrestling team had a house fire, and the students raised money and the Mat Club matched it to send to the family.
“Wrestling families in general are pretty tight knit groups,” Fiscus said.