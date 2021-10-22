DuBOIS – Deidre Brown has announced her write-in candidacy for DuBois School Director in District A, in the Nov. 2 municipal election.
According to her announcement, Brown has lived in the DuBois area for her entire life. She’s been married to her husband, Tim, for six years and they have two little boys. Deidre attended DuBois Christian Schools from K-12 and graduated Salutatorian of her class in 2010. She went on to attend Liberty University and graduated with a B.S. in human development psychology in 2014. After completing her degree, Deidre returned back to DuBois as she and her husband couldn’t see living and starting a family anywhere else. In the last several years she has worked in a daycare, as a high school teacher, and as a substitute teacher.
“Currently, I’m a stay-at-home mom, busily chasing after my wild boys and doing my best to raise them to be respectful and compassionate men,” Brown said.
She has also attended First Baptist Church of DuBois for her entire life where she’s been actively involved in areas such as children’s ministries, praise team, lighting production, and other community service projects.
“If I were elected to school board, my highest priority would be promoting respect for parental authority,” Brown said. “I believe that children are a gift from God to their parents (Psalm 127:3); therefore, parents are charged with the responsibility of making the best decisions they can on behalf of their children. I also believe it’s important to keep a finger on the pulse of the parents in our community — to hear their concerns, know what they need, and understand their individual situations. As a school board member, I would work hard to maintain open lines of communication with the families in our district, creating the reassurance that they have someone standing in their corner and representing their needs.”
There are two seats open in Region A — one four-year term and one two-year term. Republican Charlie Watt will appear on the ballot for both seats. He was a write-in candidate during the May primary election.