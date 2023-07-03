BROCKWAY – The Brockway Fourth of July Committee has announced Shaelynn Brubaker as the 57th annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Queen. The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Queen has been a long standing tradition in the community where a graduating senior presides over all of the festivities of the celebration. Each year the committee accepts applicants from a Brockway Area School District resident and evaluates the submissions to see who most aligns with the values of the Old Fashioned Fourth of July. While the committee takes into account that the queen will represent the entire community, the queen selection is an outstanding student who gives of themselves to her community, school and church, participates in various extracurricular activities, and has many accolades and achievements.
It is with great pleasure that the committee announces Brubaker as the queen selection and the representative who will be presiding over the weeklong events. Shaelynn is the daughter of Jeffrey Town and Jessica Ellenberger and is a recent graduate of the class of 2023 of Brockway Area High School. While in school, Shaelynn was captain of the color guard squad, drama club president, class president, a member of the senior high chorus, a competitor at the PMEA district and region choir festivals, and the BAHS school board student representative. She is a very busy young leader. She also was a Brockway Borough Council student representative, captain of the varsity choir, a member of both Model UN and EU, and participated in the reality tours. For fun, she was the quarterback for the powder puff game held this year that benefited the health care for a lovely young Brockway student, Jewel Whitehill.
In her free time, Shaelynn enjoys doing community theater at the Paul G. Reitz Theater in DuBois and the Barrow Civic Theatre up in Franklin. She also will be music directing at Star Camp at the Reitz Theater this July. Shaelynn plans on attending the Indiana University of Pennsylvania pursuing a career and music education. Shaelynn’s crowning was announced at the Brockway Area High School’s Senior Award Ceremony by previous titleholder, Maddie Newcome. Shaelynn was staring in a musical this Fourth of July weekend, so was unavailable for a formal crowning. It will be held in private. Shaelynn will be presented at The American Legion Theater in the Park Stage Patriotic Program on the Fourth of July, and will lead the Old Fashioned Fourth of July parade, driven by her aunt, Candance Patricelli.
Shaelynn’s family has been very involved in education, public service, and spiritual fellowship in the community. The Fourth of July committee celebrates her crowning and is proud to have her as part of the Fourth of July legacy.