REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Operating Committee was told the proposed budget was approved by all four sending school districts during a recent committee meeting.
The four sending school districts include DuBois, Punxsutawney, Brookville and Brockway. The 2022-23 budget is for $1.4 million and is a 4.9 percent increase from this year’s budget.
Along with the budget, Fred Park was approved as the president, Jim Brown as the vice president, and Sherry Hasselman as the secretary.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said he is “very grateful” to Park and Brown for their support of Jeff Tech, and that “nobody does it better” than Hasselman.
“I thank each of the board members who represent the districts sharing what goes on here so the home schools are aware… their support and your support has allowed us at Jeff Tech to become the vibrant organization that it is today,” Park said.
He said the increase in enrollment is evident of what everyone does back at their home districts.
“Without the four sending school districts’ support, we would be nowhere,” Park said.
Following this discussion, Fillman turned to Principal Melissa Mowrey for an update on the enrollment.
Mowrey spoke about the continued increase in enrollment for the next school year. She said several of the shops are already full and others are nearing capacity.
“There are three shops that are completely full, actually overfilled, and there are five shops left that have five or less openings in them,” she said.
She also said the current enrollment numbers for the next year have hit 505, with another new application coming in just that afternoon. Mowrey said the school also typically does recruiting through the summer.
Students who showed interest, but the school hasn’t heard from, will receive applications directly to their homes. She said the school typically gets about 10 of these applications back.
“It’s important to realize that when we talk about 343 students in 18-29 (age range), that’s a 50 percent increase in our secondary enrollment. I mean, that’s staggering. Great job, all of our staff deserves credit for that… the highest level since 1988,” Fillman said.
Park said “it’s an exciting year coming up” and that with more students it costs more money to educate them. He again referred back to the four sending school districts, because what they do at Jeff Tech affects the budgets.
Contract negotiations
The committee approved signing an engagement letter with Campbell Durrant, P.C. for legal services. This law firm is based in Pittsburgh and specializes in public sector labor laws. The committee confirmed this contract is related to the ongoing contract negotiations with the teacher’s union.
Upcoming events
- May 7 is the prom scheduled at the Bellamauro. Mowrey said when the the school’s semi-formal was held there, they had 165 students attend, more than they’ve ever had for a prom since she’s been with the school.
- May 12 is the academic awards at 7 p.m. in the gym. This is open to attend.
- May 26 is the final positive behaviors court event, which is a Kennywood trip for those who qualify.
- June 1 at 7 p.m. was approved for graduation, and will be held outside, weather permitting.