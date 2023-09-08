HARRISBURG – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced Thursday the approval of three new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support business expansions and help spur the economy in Beaver, Elk and Westmoreland counties.
In Elk County, Bugling Bull, LLC, through the North Central PA Regional Planning & Development Commission, was approved for a 10-year $61,600 loan at a 3.75-percent reset interest rate to help expand its gift shop at 104 Winslow Hill Road in Benezette Township, Elk County. The business is expanding, and the new PIDA loan will be used to help construct a 900-square-foot addition that will be utilized to construct a new food processing room as well as additional retail and storage space. Bugling Bull previously received an $84,000 PIDA loan to complete interior and exterior renovations between January 2020 and June 2022 and convert the project site into a retail gift shop. The total project cost is $123,333.
PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. These newly approved loans build upon Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to create a stronger economy across Pennsylvania.
Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.
“PIDA loans are one of the economic development investment tools we use to help foster business success here in Pennsylvania,” said Siger. “With these new loans, we are investing in growing companies, spurring local economies, and ultimately making surrounding communities healthier.”
Pennsylvania-based businesses across a variety of industries are eligible to apply for PIDA loans including: agriculture; manufacturing; industrial; research and development; hospitality; defense conversion; recycling; computer-related services; construction; child daycare; mining; retail and service enterprises; developers.