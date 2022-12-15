BIG RUN — The Solid Rock Community Church in Big Run recently opened the Bundles and Blessings free clothing ministry, celebrating with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Saturday, ready to help clothe the community and help those in need.
The clothing closet was the brainchild of Cathy Lovelace, who was searching for another way for the church to help the community.
“I began to think of some things and well, we have the (First) Christian Church up here who do BRANCHH, the food bank. And it’s every second Saturday of the month, and I said ‘they feed them. How about we clothe them?’” Lovelace said.
Bundles and Blessings has clothes for all ages and sizes, and is open the second Saturday of each month to match BRANCHH’s food distribution day. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but will also open by appointment for anyone who calls ahead for the month of December.
Appointments can be made by calling or texting 814-952-8536, 814-952-4178, or 814-951-1599. Leave a message and someone will reach back out to set up an appointment.
Bundles and Blessings is based out of the Solid Rock Church parsonage, which is located just behind the church, on Church Street. This location is great for the donation center, because there is a washer and dryer in the home that can be used to clean the clothes as they are donated.
Lovelace reached out to the Grange Church on Route 536, which has a large clothing center, for advice on getting started. When the Big Run Community Yard Sales were held in July, she and others from the church told those with yard sales they would accept any leftover clothes for their project.
“Needless to say, when it started to roll, we were very overwhelmed with the amount of clothes and the generosity. And good clothes, quality clothes in all sizes and shapes,” Lovelace said.
She said there are even some clothes that were donated with the tags still on them. She said the volunteers spent a day going through the large bunch of clothes that were collected to get the center set up.
Lovelace said she was hoping to be able to open the clothing closet near the start of school to help families with back-to-school needs. There were several setbacks at that time, including the unexpected death of her husband, that delayed the opening until November.
Lovelace called the project “grief therapy” for herself, which another volunteer, Melody Hollopeter, agreed with, saying she had lost her husband earlier this year as well.
Not only is the center offering clothing, it is also accepting and offering toys for the holiday season. Lovelace said she wants to be able to help those families who might be struggling this time of year.
The center also offers linens and blankets, and will help in emergency situations like a fire or other disaster. Lovelace said if they don’t have something that is needed, they will help point people to another organization that can help.
The volunteers ask no questions about income and there are no qualifications to meet to utilize the center, using a faith-based system.
“We don’t judge, we don’t ask anybody their income or anything. If they come, we feel they must need it,” Lovelace said.
The only request of the center is for each person to fill out a form with their name, how many people are in their household, and their town and county of residence for their own files. Hollopeter said this helps them track how far their reach is, and allows them to better help families once they already have a file for them.
“...And then down the road if there’s something they need, we can call them to follow up if they need something,” Hollopeter said.
The center has a plenty of clothes of all varieties, including shoes and jeans, and are now amassing a collection of suits and prom dresses. Lovelace also reached out to County Coroner and Funeral Director Brenda Shumaker, telling her that if there is a family in need of dress clothes for a relative, they could donate some. Hollopeter said this could be for pallbearers or anyone who needs them.
The first weekend for the center was in November, and there were 25 adults and 15 children served on the first Saturday. They helped people from Clearfield, Jefferson, and Indiana counties.
“People were very appreciative and most everybody went out with something,” Lovelace said about the first weekend.
There is a group of about six to eight people who regularly help run Bundles of Blessings. Donations can be left at the center, on the porch if no one is there. The volunteers sort all the clothes as they are donated and make sure the quality is good. They also regularly restock the racks and shelves as items are taken.
The group said it’s best for donations to be left on the porch so volunteers can take it straight in when they arrive. Hollopeter lives near the parsonage and said “it just seems like stuff appears” on the porch.