Editor’s note: The following are unofficial results of contested races from Jefferson County. This has been updated to reflect all precincts reporting.
BROOKVILLE — Republican incumbent Jeff Burkett defeated Democratic challenger Joe Ryan in the race for Jefferson County District Attorney in Tuesday’s municipal election. With all 37 precincts reporting, Burkett received 7,707 votes to 2,388 for Ryan.
For Jefferson County Treasurer, Republican James “Moon” VanSteenberg beat Democratic challenger James “Jim” Mackie, 7,508-2,636, with all 37 precincts reporting.
Brenda D. Shumaker ran unopposed and will remain Jefferson County Coroner.
In Falls Creek Borough, Margaret Peggy Weible, Leonard J. Larkin, Keith L. Snyder and Ethan M. Fritz won the four open seats on borough council. Unofficial vote totals were Weible 141, Snyder 135, Larkin 131, Fritz 126 and Darrell A. Kirsch 83.
In Punxsutawney, seven candidates were on the ballot for four borough council seats of four-year terms. The four receiving the most votes were Justin Cameron (786), Cynthia Rebuck (580), Devon Luzell (574) and Eric Story (526), followed by Robert A. Cardamone (443), Sharon A. Murray (437) and Michele Boo Lorenzo (344). For one two-year term on council, Joshua McAfoos received 701 votes to 353 for Murray.
Six candidates were on the ballot for four seats of four-year terms on the Brookville School Board. Christopher Rhodes (2,177), Erin J. Schiafone (1,962), Luc Doolittle (1,892) and Matt Park (1,543) had the most votes with 12 of 12 precincts reporting, followed by Elisha Burns and Adler Fleming.
Jacob Shields defeated Burns for a two-year term on the Brookville School Board, 2,152-738.
Voter turnout
Jefferson County polling locations saw higher than expected turnouts for the off-year general election on Tuesday, according to Director of Elections Karen Lupone.
Lupone said that while it was still early to tell, just before 3 p.m., the numbers she was seeing were higher than normal.
“The numbers I am being given from some of our poll workers, the turnout appears to be a little higher than normal, most likely due to some school board races, council races and county races,” Lupone said.
There was only one technical issue with a polling machine in Ringgold. The ballot scanner stopped accepting ballots after just 30, and needed to be changed out. Lupone said the issue was fixed quickly, and everything was back to flowing smoothly.
Lupone also said the number of mail-in and absentee ballots were significantly lower than they were in the 2020 general election. She said last year there were 5,202 issued and 4,347 returned, whereas this year there were 1,672 issued and 1,370 returned.
“They still have up until 8 p.m. to bring them to our offices to drop off,” Lupone said.
She also said while she is always in need of poll workers to fully staff the precincts, there were enough for this election.
“We do the best we can with the people that we are able to get. We have even gone outside of the precinct to secure enough help,” Lupone said.