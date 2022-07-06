BROCKWAY — Selena Buttery, a 2022 graduate of Brockway Area High School, got to add one more thing to her list of accomplishments — being crowned Miss Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July.
Buttery was chosen to be the 2022 queen ahead of the celebration, but unforeseen circumstances delayed the announcement until July 4 festivities started.
She said that it is an honor to be the queen.
“I am excited to represent the town that has raised me,” she said. “And to have the ability to be a part of the Brockway Fourth of July is exciting.”
Miss Brockway Fourth Chairwoman Janice Bart said that Buttery impressed her during the application process.
“It has been more than a decade that I have been on the Fourth of July committee and have assisted with the preparations for the crowning of the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Queen,” she said. “I am most proud and encouraged by the intellect, grace, and kindness from young women that have been crowned. Maddy Newcome, the 55th annual queen, is one of the sweetest and lovely young ladies I have ever met. And this year, Selena Buttery again raises the bar.”
Buttery is going to Chaminade University of Honolulu where she will play both basketball and tennis while majoring in data science and environmental analytics. She is the daughter of Suzanne and Steven Buttery. She was her senior class president and started a charity program called Project Grace that she ran during her time at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School. She was in National Honor Society, INAM Anti-Bullying Club, Ski Club, Drama Club, was a tennis district champion, and was a part of the district champion basketball team. She initially received her crown from the July 4 Prince, her 10-year-old brother Roman.
For Buttery, the crowning and parade were a nice finale to her time in Brockway.
“The best part of being queen was walking around and seeing all those smiling faces – especially the kids!” she said. “Being Fourth of July queen ended my ‘career’ in high school perfectly. It wraps up the time I spent in Brockway nicely. I’m going to Hawaii for college, and I’m not sure I’ll be living back here in the future. It was a great honor and a privilege.”
Roman held the crown on a pillow for Newcome to lift it onto Selena’s head. Later, Newcome drove the Jeep that carted Buttery through Brockway for the parade. Bart said that each queen seems to understand what being Miss Old Fashioned Brockway Fourth of July means.
“That part of it is very fun and exciting,” Bart said. “I think they realize what a legacy this is, and they hold this close to their hearts.”