REYNOLDSVILLE — Students at C.G. Johnson Elementary School celebrated raising $2,597.59 for Relay for Life by painting Principal Edward Dombroski and teacher Amy Bash purple.
The students had a week and a half to raise as much money as they could for Relay Recess, which is a program within Relay for Life. This event was run by the CGJ Parent Teacher Organization.
“The Relay Recess program engages elementary school students in the fight against cancer through fundraising activities and support cancer programs and services in every community,” according to The American Cancer Society website.
The idea to participate in this program came from student Olivia Saxman and her mother, Beth Saxman. Olivia’s dad is celebrating 10 years cancer free this year, and her mother reached out to the school, hoping to do something to celebrate this milestone while also giving back to the ACS.
Students were given scratch off tickets to get friends and family involved, but rather than winning money, they donated the amount of money they scratched off on the ticket. The school also included a link to its website for people to donate through, which is still open.
The top earners in each grade won an ice cream party from Relay for Life for their efforts.
“This was a great event, we loved it so much and plan to continue,” said Cody Bowser, PTO president. “There are many students here who have relatives who suffer from cancer.”
The top earners were:
Classes
- Kindergarten –Rose Hetrick’s class with $253
- First grade –Amy Bash’s class with $118.67
- Second grade –Kimberly Gluczyk-Bell’s class with $190
- Third grade –Vicki Gulas’ class with $41.65
- Fourth grade –Jeri Buchanan’s class with $456.38
Individuals
- Oakley Walker with $232
- Wesley Walker $225
- Adella and Eliot Reiter with $190 each
- Olivia Saxman with $186.38
Dombroski and Bash agreed to be painted purple with powder paint if the students could raise $2,000.
Olivia represented the students and helped paint the teachers in celebration of her dad’s cancer-free anniversary. School Secretary Wanneita Rupert was the second painter because the school came together to fundraise for her last year when her husband was going through cancer treatments.