STRATTANVILLE — A student-run manufacturing program at Clarion-Limestone High School is getting a boost in the form of new funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Last week, DCED and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced that Lion Manufacturing will receive a $200,000 Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant to provide students the opportunity to participate in a manufacturing enterprise to make parts, deliver services and be an active member of the supply chain for local manufacturers.
“The Shapiro Administration is directly providing our students with an amazing opportunity to learn and grow through this grant,” C-L superintendent Brian Weible said in a recent press release announcing the grant. “This opportunity shows that Pennsylvania, under the leadership of our elected and appointed officials, values and invests in our students and our schools. This grant benefits all students, and it will greatly enhance the programming we are offering here at our high school.”
According to the release, over the course of a year, students who participate with Lion Manufacturing will learn about and perform different job functions in manufacturing, develop essential skills, utilize advanced manufacturing technologies and establish relationships with area businesses.
“We’ve had some really great meetings [with manufacturers],” Weible told the DCED and PDE representatives, along with school district and local elected officials, gathered at the high school March 30 for a presentation announcing the funding, explaining that local manufacturers including Miller Welding, Brookville Equipment and Millcreek Valley Game Calls have expressed interest in utilizing Lion Manufacturing for various needs. “We can manufacture almost anything, [and] I think it will keep growing as we continue to do this.”
High school welding teacher Brian Miller agreed, pointing out that Lion Manufacturing has already been given the “unique opportunity” to fabricate CNC router tables for Forest Scientific Manufacturing of Tionesta, which was having trouble finding welders.
“It’s very beneficial mutually,” high school principal Rob Sintobin said of Lion Manufacturing’s relationship with Forest Scientific, adding that not only are the students learning the process of producing a manufactured piece of equipment, but are helping out a local business, which in turn helps the student-run manufacturing program. “It’s a great relationship, and we’re looking for continued relationships along that same line.”
In order to help get the student-run manufacturing enterprise off the ground, C-L partnered with the Northwest Industrial Resource Center (NWIRC) to act as an industry liaison between the school and potential manufacturing partners.
“Our role is to work with the school at the very beginning to identify where there is an opportunity based on its vision, goals, what assets they have to start an enterprise today and what it might look like down the road,” NWIRC president and CEO Bob Zaruta said last week, adding that his company believes that student-run manufacturing enterprises provide opportunities to introduce students to manufacturing and making real parts for real companies, excite them about running an enterprise and build relationships with local companies that can lead to future employment opportunities. “We begin offering those resources at the very beginning, and we’ll continue to be a partner to this enterprise.”
“I want to congratulate the Clarion-Limestone School District and commend the administration and the board of directors for their vision and leadership to implement a student-run enterprise,” Zaruta continued, noting that C-L is the first district in Clarion County and the fifth in the state to launch a student-run manufacturing enterprise. “We’re excited about that, and we look forward to expanding this program.”
In announcing the grant funding at the school last Thursday, Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, PDE deputy secretary of the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, said that programs such as Lion Manufacturing are “invaluable in sending today’s students off for success tomorrow.” He explained that students who take advantage of apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs such as a student-run manufacturing enterprise obtain an array of benefits, including a direct pathway to a fulfilling career, hands-on training and experience, increased retention and job satisfaction, customized training and job security, and an opportunity to fulfill a workforce need.
“At PDE, we applaud our colleagues at DCED for their commitment to funding apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs across the commonwealth,” Fuller said. “The Shapiro Administration believes that all students should have a pathway to a fulfilling, family-sustaining career, and learners here at Lion Manufacturing will have that opportunity.”
Gwen Ross, DCED director of Workforce Development, agreed with Fuller’s assessment, pointing out that workforce development programs such as MTTC help companies identify and train a skilled workforce for existing open positions as well as anticipated open positions in the future.
“These programs build pathways between school and the workforce and are critical to not only ensure that students have the skills they need to earn family-sustaining wages, but also help Pennsylvania businesses find the talent they need to be successful,” Ross said, noting that Shapiro’s budget addresses the workforce shortage by committing an investment of almost $24 million to expand pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs across the commonwealth.
Looking to the future, Weible said the MTTC grant will help “supercharge” the program to not only open more possibilities in the community, but to expand Lion Manufacturing outside of shop and agricultural classes to include business, multimedia and other classes as well.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity for such a cross-curricular endeavor,” Rhoads said. “It gives all of us the opportunity to reach students that we may not otherwise be able to.”
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) and state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion), who were in attendance at last week’s presentation, along with high school agricultural teacher Justin Ochs, wood shop teacher Travis Rhoads, business technology teacher Mitchell Ferra, and students Nick Aaron and Ella Aaron also expressed their enthusiasm for the future of Lion Manufacturing.
“Since we’ve started, the enthusiasm for this program has been real,” Weible said. “It’s a blessing to be able to make this opportunity happen for our students.”