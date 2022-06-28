REYNOLDSVILLE — Camp Friendship weekly camps are underway for the summer, welcoming several local groups to learn about and interact with organizations like the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
Each camp is a week long throughout July, except for the Autism Camp in August. June camps include Punxsutawney, DuBois, Brookville/Brockway, and Early Intervention Preschool camps. The camps are free summer day camps for anyone with an intellectual or developmental disability in Jefferson or Clearfield counties.
The Punxsutawney, DuBois, and Brookville/Brockway camps have taken place for this year, and the Early Intervention camp is happening this week.
There are daily art, music, nature, and physical education classes taught by certified teachers. Campers get to have fun experiences during their week at Camp Friendship like horseback riding, bowling, swimming and fishing.
Along with daily activities, camp directors plan visits at the camp from organizations like the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Clarion Canine Obedience Club, and Rock and Roll Pet Show.
Campers enjoyed seeing dogs from the obedience club run an obstacle course set up at the camp, then got to race against a dog on the course. When Chief Deputy Sam Bartley arrived at the camp, campers were able to climb inside his patrol car and see how his lights and microphone worked.
Campers even had the chance to put handcuffs on one of their counselors, Earl Ross.
Campers and counselors develop relationships with one another, and spend the week socializing. The camp is also always accepting new counselors to help with the weekly camps. Applications for both campers and counselors can be found on the camps website, jcarc.org.
Camp Friendship is supported through fundraisers, with the largest one being the Run/Walk for Someone Special each year. This fundraiser and others like it are what allow Camp Friendship to open up each year. Year-round donations can be made on the website as well under the “What You Can Do” tab.