REYNOLDSVILLE — A committee has formed and is working to revive the Reynoldsville Homecoming Celebration, hosting the first fundraiser during the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival over the weekend.
Mayor Mark August is part of a group trying to bring back the week-long celebration in town. As part of this, a car show was held at the Reynoldsville Park on Saturday as a fundraiser.
“It’s not going to be easy,” August said. “It’s like anything else, when you do it the first time you’re going to learn from your mistakes. Just like this (car show) we’ve already seen things we did, and next year when we do it, we know things we’re not going to do.”
August said the last time a homecoming was held was around 2010 or 2011. He is hoping to be able to bring back the festivities by next year.
“I’d like to get at least two more (fundraisers) in by the end of the year, but we’ll see,” August said. “I’m shooting for next year for back on Main Street, and I’ve been telling everybody that because we’ve been working our butts off.”
He said he’s already been in contact with a carnival about possibly coming to town, but he hasn’t been able to set a date yet. Previous homecoming celebrations in Reynoldsville had full carnivals set up with rides, games, many food vendors –including local vendors –and bands from Wednesday to Saturday.
“There was no reason they needed to abolish it… There was no reason for it, they could’ve worked around it,” August said.
If anyone is interested in helping bring the Reynoldsville Homecoming back, they can contact August to get involved with the committee. He said he prefers it to be locals helping with the plans.
The group was having monthly meetings, then every two weeks starting in June to prepare for the car show as the first major fundraiser. He said everyone helping was assigned to something to make the event easier and run smoothly.