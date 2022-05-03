BROCKWAY — On the many internet lists called “Things They Didn’t Teach Me In High School,” the concepts most frequently mentioned are financial literacy and job preparation. Those two concepts are not on the lists for students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School.
Brockway students received three financial and career preparation events during the month of April. They started with the Financial Reality Fair, followed up with a Career Option Fair, and ended with a Career Networking Fair. In each, Brockway students met with businesses and recruitment specialists to help them prepare for life after high school.
School Counselor Jesse Donlin said that the students at Brockway need these opportunities so they know what to expect after they turn their tassels.
“Hopefully, students will become enlightened with this new information, which may allow them to begin thinking about careers that they may not have thought about before,” Donlin said. “Although researching careers online can provide a vast amount of valuable information, being able to connect face-to-face leads to certain advantages.”
In the first fair, community members helped students think about how their salaries and debts might affect their lives. In the second, students saw a wide variety of potential career choices in areas around Brockway, highlighting that they did not have to leave Brockway to be successful. The third fair offered both immediate and future employment opportunities, as businesses talked to students about summer work, internships, and other chances to enter the workforce while still in high school. Those conversations, in a safe setting like a school where students have spent much of their lives, is an important step in giving the teenagers confidence.
“This may be the first time a student has had the opportunity to talk with someone in their field of interest,” Donlin said. “They may feel a bit nervous, and hopefully this job fair allowed them to work through that and become more comfortable and confident in their ability to speak with a potential employer.”
During the second career fair, current Brockway students got a chance to talk to Brockway graduates who are working right in their hometown. For example, Tim Brosky is a marketing intern with Guardian Healthcare, finishing his degree at Penn State University.
“It’s important for students to see that they have opportunities right here in Brockway,” he said. “They don’t have to go to Pittsburgh to get a good job.”
Brosky graduated in 2017. He said he has been enjoying his work with Guardian, and he was excited to talk to students about the opportunities he has found since graduation.
“It wasn’t too long ago that I was on the other side of the table,” he said.
Donlin added that the fairs presented students with a chance to make connections that will benefit them in the future.
“One of the many goals that Brockway High School has is to give every student a chance to be successful,” Donlin said. “I hope these fairs provide the students a way to enhance their knowledge about various job opportunities, as well as gather new and useful information while establishing new contacts with employers.”
Physical therapist Brian May, a Brockway graduate now with nearly two decades of experience in his field, brought Alena Brosky, a 2016 graduate, who works in his NovaCare office on Main Street. Other career options that interested Brockway students included law firms, factories, banks, police departments, and medical facilities. Brockway graduates and residents staffed many of the tables at the fairs.
Students took the events seriously, with juniors and seniors dressing up like they were coming in for interviews. For some of the students, the fairs provided useful guidance for their futures.
“When you go to these fairs, you can pick the brains of the people who work the jobs you might be interested in,” junior Rylee Williams said.
For some students, the results may come sooner than future careers.
“I found some job options for the summer,” junior Emily Verner said. “The farmstead has a wide variety of different jobs to do, and I think it’ll be fun. I didn’t expect to find that.”
“I learned a lot about jobs that I can work over the summer before I go to college,” senior Joe Hertel said. “This means I can have some income before I leave.”
“We can pick up some work for work release,” junior Hunter Raffeinner said. “There are some interesting jobs there, so they might be a good opportunity to work during my senior year.”
Donlin said that the events were only successful because of the work behind the scenes, including the staff and administration at the school, the school board, Guidance Secretary Barb Anderson, the custodians, and cafeteria staff. But, of course, she highlighted the sacrifices of the community organizations who helped.
“The district would like to offer a huge thank you to all of the representatives who attended the fairs,” Donlin said. “We know how busy everyone is, but we tremendously appreciate the time, effort, and commitment that all of these businesses offer to our students, not just today but every day.”