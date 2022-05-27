BROOKVILLE — When Lance Carrier’s grandfather died, Lance found a new direction for his future. That vision has now come true, with the opening of Carrier Funeral Home in Brookville.
“When my grandpa passed away when I was 16, I thought I was going to go into the military, criminal justice. When he died, walking into McKinney Funeral Home I was just instantly wanting to know more. I told my parents that, and I changed my graduation project from becoming an FBI investigator to a funeral director. Mark McKinney got me in on embalming, because it is important. I don’t remember how old I was when I saw my first embalming. From there I was hooked and never stopped,” he said. “I just walked in and knew that was what I wanted to do.”
The journey to make his dream come true has not been easy. Nearly a year ago his request to convert the building on Maplevale Road, formerly used as medical offices, to a funeral home was denied by the borough’s zoning hearing board in June 2021 because of language in the existing ordinance. However, Carrier had support from borough council and late in July the ordinance was amended to allow the funeral home.
Since that time he has been renovating the building to provide all the funeral services a family needs.
A spacious lobby as well as a smaller lounge offer areas of privacy for families and their friends. A comfortable room has been prepared for family members to make funeral arrangements and new handicap-accessible restrooms are available for men and women. The main chapel and viewing room offers a warm setting for visitation and services.
Carrier said he doesn’t “really tell people about the prep room, because nobody wants to know. They think it is scary. I think it is a very sacred and clean procedure room. I think it is super important to keep it nice, because that is where somebody’s loved one is, that is where my mom could be some day. I have to remember every time, this is not just a body, it is someone’s world.”
After graduating from Brookville Area High School, he accepted a full-time summer job at Deeley Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. There he learned “everything from removal to visitation and funeral, to get the true feel for life as a funeral director.” Carrier said he then “moved to Pittsburgh, where I worked at McCabe Brothers Funeral Home and went to mortuary school (Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science).” He earned an associate degree in specialized business, which included a diploma of funeral directing and embalming. “Right after that I went on to Point Park to earn my bachelor’s degree in environmental science, with a minor in psychology, primarily death and dying,” he said.
Carrier Funeral Home will offer families a wide range of personalized options, “whatever they want,” including funeral services, pre-planning and cremation. While some preparations can’t be changed, “I want to be unique for each family, I want to take what I can do to be personal for each person. That is what matters, because people just want to be cared for,” he said.
As a member of the community where he grew up, Carrier is a member of the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, and enjoys hunting, fishing, taking his dogs for walks and spending time with his family and friends. “It’s what I need to do so I can be my best for the families I serve,” he said.
Carrier also works with funeral homes in three other counties and serves as a deputy coroner with Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker.
His vision for the future is to provide compassionate care with quality service to grieving families at a fair price, and perhaps, someday, become county coroner. “I’ve taken care of my own family and it humbles me to remember what I’m doing for other people’s family members. This is somebody’s everything,” he said.
Carrier will host an open house with brief tours of the funeral home from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information about services offered by Carrier Funeral Home, call 814-849-4688.