CLEARFIELD — Inmates at Clearfield County Jail were subject to a lockdown on Thursday after numerous employees called off from scheduled work shifts.
According to a statement from Clearfield County Commissioners, the prison experienced an abnormal number of simultaneous call-offs on the daylight shift. Efforts to contact other corrections officers to cover those shifts were “oddly unsuccessful.”
Commissioners said as a result, Warden David Kessling took action to address the situation and he will review it to determine if any other action is necessary.
Commissioners said the county also contacted the Teamsters Union to advise them of the abnormal circumstances, and the union officials offered to assist the county to ensure the corrections officers are properly staffing the prison.
Commissioner Dave Glass said in a statement from a conference he was attending in Harrisburg that he was aware of the lockdown, but he did not have any information regarding what led to the situation.