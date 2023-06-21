DuBOIS — The Courier Express staff would like to thank all those who stopped by our booth at DuBois Community Days Friday and Saturday.
Visitors could sign up for a chance to win a family pack of Altoona Curve baseball tickets. Congratulations to the following winners: Bob Anderson, Judy Barrett, Harold Bell, Stella Bell, Jeremy Curry, Cindy Huey, Chris Hughes, Jayden Hyde, Tyler McKenrick and Cheryl Swope.
Winners have been notified by phone and can pick up their tickets at our office, 500 Jeffers St., DuBois.