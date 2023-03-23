In an effort to increase reader engagement, the Courier Express has launched a new feature on its website titled “Express Yourself.”
The opinion poll — found on our homepage at thecourierexpress.com — will ask for feedback on a local or national topic.
The results of the poll will be shared in print and on our Facebook page.
Our plan is to change the poll question every two weeks.
There is no catch to vote, only optional fields to enter an email address and zip code to be informed of future online offers through our new platform, Second Street.