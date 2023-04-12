Screenshot of poll

Screenshot of poll

The results of our first Express Yourself opinion poll are in.

Of those who participated, 62 percent said they love the new look of the ongoing embankment project at the “top” of Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.

Twenty-eight percent felt indifferent on the changes, while just 10 percent preferred the previous appearance.

We launched a new poll on Tuesday, asking readers for their current view of consolidation between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township, which voters approved in 2021.

We hope to continue growing engagement and encourage readers to participate online at: thecourierexpress.com.

Tags