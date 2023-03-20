Breaking News
CE VIDEO: DASD Assistant Superintendent Shawn Ford
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
Two new restaurants coming to downtown DuBois
-
Punxsutawney man sentenced to state prison for participating in assault
-
DuBois man accused of soliciting prostitution for a friend
-
DuBois woman facing felony charge for fraudulent use of debit card
-
Rimersburg man debuts new campfire product
-
Kuhar named acting assistant superintendent of St. Marys Area School District
-
DuBois School District receives surprise delivery of century-old textbooks
-
Rovers baseball under new leadership
-
Brockway native's film premieres at Arizona festival
-
Clearfield County deeds Feb. 23-March 1