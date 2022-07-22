DuBOIS — Bill Cebulskie grew up in a family where his parents believed that “the body was made to take care of its own problems. Sometimes there’s an allergy or a glitch in the body’s healing mechanism and it just needs help to get back on track to function normally again.” That sums up what Cebulskie Acupuncture and Advanced Allergy Therapeutics is dedicated to doing at their practice on North Main Street in DuBois. Cebulskie adds, “I’ve always believed that the body has the ability to fix itself. You just have to support it.”
Cebulskie Acupuncture merges ancient medicine with modern technology
- By Marilyn Secco newsroom@thecourierexpress.com
-
-
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
DuBois Area School Board OKs hirings, resignations
-
DuBois man accused of stealing several drones, vacuums from Walmart
-
Retiring DuBois mail carrier says goodbye after decades of service
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
New Bethlehem man launches kayak and paddle board rental business on Clarion River
-
Sandy Twp. Supervisors OK outdoor amusement application for Angry Goat
-
City of DuBois building permits
-
Johnsonburg magistrate roundup
-
Kids lemonade stand on Wilson Avenue raises over $6,000 for fire victims
-
Second man faces assault charges for reported Treasure Lake fight
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.