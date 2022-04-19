REYNOLDSVILLE — The Cebulskie family and their in-laws donated $30,000 to the Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee last Thursday for the construction of an amphitheater, which will be the Cebulskie Starlight Stage.
Siblings Mary Deible, Milly O’Bryon and Bill Cebulskie and their spouses made the donation for the stage as a memorial to their parents and brother.
“It’s a memorial to our parents and brother who were very active in the town over their lifetimes,” Cebulskie said.
The name was chosen to honor their family, and “Starlight” for the light being shined on the veterans, the stars who will perform on the stage, and homage to the Reynoldsville Star newspaper.
Their father, Anthony Cebulskie, was from eastern Pennsylvania, moved to Reynoldsville after college, and dedicated his life to Reynoldsville. He ran the medical center, and was the founder of the Reynoldsville Homecoming and the Reynoldsville Road Rally.
Janet Cebulskie, their mother, was well known for her singing, and performed for many of the services in town and many people’s weddings. She was also part of the United Way.
“I mean, who didn’t have mom sing for their wedding?” O’Bryon said.
“She did all the Memorial Day singing, all the services in town, the church,” Cebulskie said.
Eddie Cebulskie was called “our special angel” by the siblings. He was an honorary fireman and “the best dog walker in town,” according to O’Bryon.
“We hope our children all carry on, and are as active,” Deible said. “...if you can’t give up your time, try to financially give and be a part. We’re hoping Reynoldsville some day can, it’s so hard for these little towns, but can try to get back to the wonderful town it always was. It was a wonderful place to grow up. It’s a privilege to donate to the town we love, the town we call our home.”
O’Bryon said they all came back to Reynoldsville, and most of their children are also still in the area, which they’re very thankful for.
The construction on the amphitheater has started at Kenneth Lyons Memorial Park, and the committee is hoping to have it completed in time for the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival later in July.