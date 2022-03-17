CenClear’s Child Abuse Prevention Carnival is returning after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because April is Child Abuse Prevention month, CenClear will mark the occasion by holding a carnival at two locations on two different days in April.
The first carnival will be April 2 at CenClear’s DuBois Preschool, 1 Beaver Dr., DuBois. The second will be held April 9 at CenClear’s Philipsburg Preschool, at 580 Old Route 322, Philipsburg.
Both carnivals will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and both are free to attend.
The carnival provides families with the opportunity to spend quality time together while also discovering information about the wealth of resources available in the community. There will be games, costumed characters, popcorn, snow cones, information and prizes, all available at no cost.
Also participating in the event will be several area agencies. At the DuBois event, CenClear will be joined by AmeriHealth, the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services and the Children’s Aid Society.
At the Philipsburg event, CenClear will be joined by AmeriHealth, the CAC, the Safe Kids Coalition, Central PA Community Action, Inc., Centre Safe and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The carnival is an opportunity to bring awareness to the need to support families. By connecting parents to resources in their communities they can turn to in difficult situations, we can help to prevent child abuse.