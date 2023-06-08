CLEARFIELD — The Central Pennsylvania Mountains Food and Music Festival will be held Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10 at the Clearfield Driving Park.
The festival and musical entertainment is free and family friendly.
Events kick off Friday at 5 p.m. There will be a number of specialty and ready-to-eat food vendors, artisans and live entertainment.
Local musician Brandon Guiffre will perform on the grove stage beginning at 5 p.m. The evening’s entertainment will close out with the Clairvoyants beginning at 7 p.m.
Saturday, the festival will open at noon. The opening act will be Matt Day, followed by Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band.
Festival headlining act, recording artist Daniel E. Johnson, will begin performing at 6 p.m.
According to a member of the festival’s organizing committee Sue Swales-Vitullo, “Johnson has shared the stage with Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker and more. He is revered in media reports ‘as a name you should pay attention to.’”
She said Johnson’s country music talent and songs display a wide spectrum of emotion, from good-time songs all the way to heartbreak. His extended play, “All We Ever Knew” with the single, “American Hearts,” debuted at No. 11 on the Country iTunes Chart with more than 1 million streams.
“Those who like great country music are not going to want to miss Johnson’s performance,” she said.
Swales-Vitullo said the festival will feature a number of unique local vendors.
They include: Angela’s Cookies featuring freshly-baked cookies; Butler’s Woodworks, custom woodworking; Catalpa Lane Farms, beef selections including full-blooded Wagyu; Country Hammer Moonshine, flavored moonshine; Defiant Distillery; Disobedient Spirits featuring bourbon, rye, gin and vodka; Elk County Wilds, specialty foods, beverages and snacks; Feathers Feed, specialty jerky and beef sticks; Gigi’s Designs, tumblers and T-shirts; Gios, barbecue sauces; Good Fat Candles, beef tallow and bees wax candles and melts; Hippy Haven, Boho apparel and items; Idou Coffee, ethically sourced coffee; Knottywood, hand crafts; Little Mountain Winery; Pampered Chef, cooking utensils and kitchen items; Pink Zebra, candle and melts; ReKlaimed Vines winery; Starr Hill Winery; Sugar Hill Rustics, custom furniture; Sweet B, custom apparel; Triple Nickel Distillery; Wild Poppy Sweets, homemade confections; and Winery at Wilcox.
Ready-to-eat food vendors are Big Papa’s Hot Dogs, Dimmicks, Gio’s BBQ; Kent’s Monkey Bread, Steak on a Stick and Stromboli Land.
The event is sponsored by local businesses and the Clearfield Fair and Park Board.
Additional information or last minute changes are available on the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/centralpamountainfoodmusicfest.