PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board named a new board member to fill the vacancy left by Lisa Mennetti as a special voting item at Thursday’s committee meeting.
Of the five people who submitted letters of interest for the seat, Chad Horner was nominated to fill the vacancy, and received approval through a unanimous roll call vote.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said Horner would be sworn in ahead of the Tuesday voting meeting so he could participate.
Horner said he chose to submit his name for the open seat to bring a “parent’s voice” to the board. He currently has three children who attend elementary school.
“My wife and I have gotten more involved in different parent groups and stuff at the school and different committees that the school has put forward, and I just felt there’s a need for a parent’s voice on the board,” Horner said.
He said he also knows some of the other members and understands there is a diverse board in terms of backgrounds and experiences.
Since Mennetti’s seat has two more years left, Horner will only fill the seat for the next two months until the election takes place. The Republican and Democratic parties each have to put a nominee on the upcoming ballot to finish out the term.
Horner said the Republican Party is planning a meeting this week and he plans to submit his name for consideration to be placed on the ballot.
“There’s a lot of good people here with good ideas. I think there’s a lot of important things, the wrestling program, the playground is another issue that’s going to be discussed, so there’s a lot coming up the next two meetings,” Horner said.