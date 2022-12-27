ST. MARYS — St. Marys First United Methodist Church hosted its 28th Christmas Day Happening in St. Marys by serving 473 free meals. This year the meals were take-out only, with more than 30 volunteer drivers delivering the meals to anyone unable to pick them up.
According to co-organizers Ed Schlimm and Carol Cunningham, the preparations always begin well ahead of the event, and its success depends not only on the generosity of businesses and individuals for monetary donations which are used to purchase the foods, but also the many volunteers who cook, pack, deliver and clean up.
The meal included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, coleslaw, a roll and dessert. The Christmas Day dinner is not based on need but is primarily meant to deliver a spirit of community and holiday cheer along with the food. Many of the volunteers commented that they love helping and have spent many years doing just that. Some recalled that Vada Liptack, a retired teacher, saw a need and decided to do something about it. She created the Christmas Day Happening, which has been continued by dedicated volunteers after Liptack passed away a few years ago.