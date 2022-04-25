REYNOLDSVILLE — A returning concerned citizen spoke during the Reynoldsville Borough Council meeting to once again question the appeal of the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board decision from last August, and express concerns about current Council President Bill Cebulskie.
Resident LeeAnn Toombs has been a repeat speaker at the borough council meetings, speaking again at the Wednesday meeting to ask about the PLRB appeal. Toombs had questioned the status of this appeal back in December as well.
It was reported by the Courier Express in December that borough Solicitor Joe Ryan said “I believe that’s the intention (to drop the appeal), I don’t know exactly where that stands. That’s between the union council and labor council that’s hired by the insurance company. So, I don’t know the exact status of that, that’s where that’s headed though is my understanding.”
When Toombs asked about the appeal this time, she received a similar answer from Ryan.
“Again… Until everything is finalized, there’s not really a comment that we would make on that. I can say there’s no final resolution between us yet,” Ryan said.
She then began speculating how much money the borough now owed to Officer Tammy Murray, saying the borough was still paying 6 percent per day on back pay owed to Murray.
In a previous meeting, Ryan and Cebulskie explained that Murray is back to work now, so no matter how long the labor council takes on negotiations, no more money will be added to what the borough owes her for her time off work. They restated as such during the Wednesday meeting.
Toombs also said things were being said about the council, and how it is being run by Cebulskie as a president. She said at the forefront of what’s being said is “the vengeance” he has against Officer Murray.
“You are absolutely incorrect. There is nothing personal or vengeance of any type. Everything that is ruled on is a decision by the entire council… And anything that’s going on between the attorneys, we don’t have our hands in any of that,” Cebulskie said.
Toombs continued to say the appeal was never really dropped, and questioned why it was being lied about.
Alex Peterson, press secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, provided a timeline and update on the Reynoldsville PLRB case. When asked in an email about the status of any appeal related to the proposed solution to the case, Peterson replied with the following:
“In case number PF-C-20-19-W, Teamsters Local 110 v. Reynoldsville Borough, hearings were held on 2/26/21 and 3/23/21 and a Proposed Decision & Order was issued directing the Borough to cease and desist on 8/13/21. Exceptions to that order were filed on 9/3/21, which is the Board’s appellate process, followed by briefs on the exceptions filed by both parties late last fall.
“The case is now under review before the Board for a Final Order. There is no timeframe for when that order will be issued.”
Ryan also explained that the council voted for the appeal to be dropped “based on certain contingencies.” The motion to drop the appeal was made at the October council meeting, and was made by councilwoman Nichole Walk.
The motion, previously reported by the Courier Express read as follows; “I’m going to make the motion to withdraw the appeal related to the PLRB action and all the purpose findings and orders stand as final condition upon labor council’s ability to successfully negotiate the details of Sgt. Murray’s reinstatement and with the union council,” Councilwoman Nichole Walk said.
As stated by Peterson, the case is now under review for a Final Order.