HARRISBURG — The City of St. Marys has been recognized as part of the 27th annual Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence, as announced Wednesday in a press release from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
St. Marys was honored for information technology, specifically related to the “My St. Marys App.”
A description provided by the DCED reads as follows:
“With the increase of mobile phone usage, the City of St. Marys decided to launch the ‘My St. Marys’ mobile app to improve the communication between residents and City Hall. Residents are able to perform a wide variety of services and receive notifications from the city — all from the convenience of one location on their phone. Using the ‘Report an Issue’ feature, the city can track requests and collect data on response times, locations, and the types of issues being reported. This feature is revolutionizing the way the city collects data and reports, and has been a key influence in critical decisions about the deployment of resources.”
In total, only 15 communities, five organizations and eight individuals from across the state were recognized in the 2023 Governor’s Awards.
“The important work done by local officials across our commonwealth has the power to impact Pennsylvania families every day,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in the release. “Each of this year’s recipients have shown exceptional dedication to improving public services through innovative initiatives and a continued focus on getting things done for their communities. The individuals, municipalities, organizations, and counties being recognized today represent the best of us, and public service is not just what they do – it’s who they are.”
The recognitions occur each year on Pennsylvania Local Government Day, which focuses attention on the need for strong, independent and active local government in the commonwealth and celebrates the valuable contributions made by residents serving their communities.
“As someone who spent several years working in county government, I’ve seen firsthand the important work that is done at the local level – building community partnerships, responding to adversity, creating health and wellness initiatives and promoting community and economic revitalization,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “This critical work could not occur without the dedicated individuals making it happen, day in and day out.”
“The Shapiro Administration is thrilled to celebrate these local governments – and passionate people that serve them – that provide the highest level of service to their communities across this Commonwealth,” said DCED Acting Secretary Rick Siger. “Local government has the greatest impact on our day-to-day lives. The projects and individuals recognized today are essential in helping to make Pennsylvania the best place to live, work, and prosper.”
— Ben Destefan of the Courier Express contributed to this article.