PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce held a Civic Chat Thursday morning with local government representatives who discussed their current focuses and answered questions and concerns of residents.
Participating politicians included State Sen. Joe Pittman, State Rep. Brian Smith, Jefferson County Commissioners Herb Bullers and Scott North, and Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik. A representative of U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson was also present.
Some issues that were highlighted by both the citizens’ questions and the politicians included the EMS crisis facing the state and local energy infrastructure, both traditional and alternative.
The EMS crisis was first mentioned by resident Katie Donald, who asked the politicians to speak to the issue, and asked if they thought the wider community understands the seriousness of the situation.
Smith answered first, immediately saying he does not believe the residents totally understand the situation. He said there are “many different pieces of legislation” trying to raise more money for EMS.
Pittman also called it a statewide problem, saying that every level of government has an obligation to address the issue. He said the biggest deficiency at the state level is the Medicaid reimbursement provided to EMS, calling it “woefully inadequate.” He said this is still just a piece of the problem, and there is no one single solution.
“It’s a deployment issue, it’s a recruitment issue, it’s a funding issue, it’s a coordination issue. EMS agencies are independent of each other in terms of the territories, how they respond, how they’re staffed, and that’s also a challenge. I think there’s a real need to have a coordinated EMS response,” Pittman said.
North provided an update on where the county stands since first publicly discussing the EMS crisis. North said since the commissioners have met and discussed the matter with all those interested parties, they have found the issues are different across the board. He said the two hospitals, Punxsutawney and Brookville, have two different sets of problems and the EMS agencies, DuSan, Jefferson County, and Clarion, also each have differing problems.
“...and here’s the danger… government money destroys things if not used properly. There is a draw in… when the EMS people come pounding on the door, give them a check. If we just do that, we’ll do damage to something. We’ll hurt one ambulance and help another,” North said.
He said another meeting with municipalities is planned for May to discuss possible recommendations.
“We’re not going to solve this with just money. We’re not going to solve the personnel with just recruiting practices. We’re not going to solve this by taking the EMT requirement off the national registry… all of these things need attention or this system is going to collapse, and right behind is the fire departments,” North said.
He said the meeting in May will be followed by a report of what the county needs to address the issue.
Several questions were also posed about the energy infrastructure in the area, spurred by the recent power outages caused by storms, and the effects of closing power plants and energy policy. Katie Laska specifically asked about the possibility of putting electric wires underground as a way of protecting from weather-related power outages.
Pittman said a lot of the infrastructure issues are the responsibility of the utility companies, and said that maintenance of right-of-ways are a major factor in power outages.
Chad Horner asked about the repercussions of power plants closing, referring to the Homer City power plant that was recently confirmed to be shutting down later this year.
On the topic of power plants closing, Pittman said the reality is some of the plants are decades old and the “useful life” of such structures “comes and goes.” He said he is worried “we’re pulling away our reliability on baseload power,” adding solar and wind power have a place in community and individual settings.
He pointed to the Keystone power plant, which he said produces 1,200 megawatts and uses 1,000 acres. To produce 1,000 megawatts from solar, it takes 5,000 acres of land, according to Pittman.
When Santik spoke, he said the closing of power plants, and the cost of electricity is why he started looking into putting a solar panel farm in Punxsutawney several years ago. The intention is for the farm to offset the borough’s own electricity costs, and open up more funding for other projects.
“It’s going to be a big benefit for us, and say what you want about the chemicals that are needed and whatever else… but we have opportunity because of this and that opportunity is going to afford us to move forward with the other things that we struggled with, and that’s matching on grants,” Santik said.
The solar panel farm is estimated to cost a total of $2.7 million, and the borough received a $1 million Revitalization Assistance Capital Program grant. The borough is currently waiting on proposals from banks for the financing of the remaining $1.7 million cost.
An area of 63 acres behind the Punxsutawney Area High School on Beyer Avenue is the planned site for the project. Santik said the solar farm should be operational by next spring. It will be constructed by a company out of Carnegie called Energy Independent Solutions.
At the conclusion of the discussions, Laska said the chamber is hoping for this to become a quarterly event in the borough.