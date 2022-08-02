LIVESTOCK SALE
4-H and FFA members unloaded animals and prepared them for their turn on the scale Saturday, July 30, to be eligible for participation in the Clearfield County 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock and Poultry Sale set for Saturday, Aug. 6.

 Dianne Byers

CLEARFIELD — For nearly 40 years, the Clearfield County Livestock Committee has been offering local 4-H and FFA members an opportunity to sell their animal projects.

