CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County is among the Pennsylvania counties that have begun the statewide recount in the Republican race for a U.S. Senate seat.
The race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick seeking to claim the GOP nomination is separated by just over 900 votes.
In Clearfield County, a total of 18,242 votes were cast during the May 17 primary by the 42,862 residents registered to vote. Of that total, 12,983 were Republicans and 5,235 were Democrats.
Clearfield County’s Director of Elections Dawn Graham said, “This is a mandatory recount ordered by state law because the race counts are within a half of a percent,” she noted.
Under Pennsylvania law addressing recounts, the separation between candidates must be inside the law’s 0.5 percent margin.
The Clearfield County Election Board began rescanning ballots electronically Tuesday morning. The board is made up of the Clearfield County Commissioners, but since Commissioner John Sobel was seeking a position and was listed on the primary ballot, he was unable to serve this year. His position was filled by Cathie Hughes.
Graham said Friday tests were done on the counting machines to check them for accuracy.
“Everything was zeroed out and made ready to go for today,” she explained.
“Any ballot that was counted at the precinct at the close of the primary DS200 machine will be run through the DS450 and vice versa so that all ballots will have been examined twice,” Graham said.
Graham said she hoped the county would finish the recount Tuesday but said the work may last to Wednesday. Once the recount figures for the senate race are known, those numbers and the other race totals will be reported to the state.
“Everything is going extremely well,” Graham said.
The winner of the race will face Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November’s election for the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.