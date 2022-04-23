CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Board of Elections is notifying voters of coming mailings from the Voter Participation Center and Center for Voter Information (VPC/CVI), which have no connection to the county.
In previous years, mailings from the organizations have caused confusion among voters and resulted in a flood of phone calls and duplicate applications submitted to the county board of elections office.
VPC/CPI is not affiliated with the county, and the board of elections plays no role in developing or distributing these items.
Though some voter registration information is available to the public by request, mailings from VPC/CVI are often sent using outdated records containing the names of deceased people or people who have since registered at another address.
Based on information from the Pennsylvania Department of State, the county believes this election cycle’s mailings from VPC/CVI will be landing in some Clearfield County mailboxes in the coming weeks. The mailings are expected to contain vote-by-mail applications and a “score” of voting habits.
Voters who receive mailings from these groups can request to opt out of their mailing lists by following the instructions on the letter, or by calling VPC at 866-377-7304, or CVI at 877-203-6551.
If you have already applied for an absentee or mail-in ballot, you should not send another application. Ballots are being processed now and are being mailed daily. No matter how many applications a voter submits, they will be mailed only one ballot.
Voters can check the status of their ballots and applications at vote.pa.gov/mailballotstatus.
Clearfield County voters with questions about their voter registration, the status of their mail-in or absentee ballot, or other elections-related issues may also contact the Clearfield County Elections Office at 814-765-2642 Ext. 5053.