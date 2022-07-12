CURWENSVILLE — A Curwensville-based nonprofit organization that aids local residents battling cancer was named Curwensville Days 2022 Citizen of the Year.
In a ceremony Sunday evening at the close of the vespers service that officially opened Curwensville Days, Mike and Sonya Greene of Curwensville, founders of Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc., were recognized.
The award is now sponsored by General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club. Selection committee Chairwoman Shaina Franson said the club is in its second year of sponsoring the award, but the annual award, although it has had different titles, goes back much further.
“For more than 50 years, individuals, businesses and groups have been recognized for their contributions that have sparked significant changes in our community,” she explained.
The award was first presented in 1971 by the now defunct Curwensville Jaycees. It was picked up in 1974 by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert L. Ferguson Post 842 Auxiliary and in 1976, Curwensville Rotary Club presented the Service Above Self award until it disbanded in 2020.
“This left the future of the award in jeopardy. In the face of adversity, the residents of the community pulled together and GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club stepped up to allow this long-time tradition to live on. The Citizen of the Year award is an essential part of the community that embodies the characteristics of recognizing people helping others,” she explained.
“The person chosen for this award has given of their time and talents unselfishly for the betterment of their community and the people that live here. They don’t seek praise or accolades for their endeavors but only to help in whatever way they can,” Franson noted.
She said nominations for the award are open to the public so that the most qualified person, organization or business can receive it. She said the Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc. was selected thanks to nominations from the community.
She said CCCS is a local group that raises funds to help cancer patients with expenses not covered by health insurance. The all-volunteer group was started by the Greenes after Sonya Greene was recovering from stage 2 breast cancer.
She said the outpouring of love and support they received from the Curwensville community was a blessing for the couple and once Sonya Greene recovered, they began to look at ways to give back.
The goal of the couple was to create a support group similar to the Bob Perks Fund that would support local cancer patients by meeting their needs while they were being treated. They gathered some volunteers and began raising funds for the Hahne Cancer Center.
In 2016, using their own funds, the Greene’s took steps to create a foundation with the goal of raising money to help Clearfield County cancer patients. Monies are used to purchase gas for travel to treatment, heating their homes and meeting everyday expenses such as utilities and food.
“Their dedication and support of residents of the community has helped countless residents in their journey to cancer recovery. Their foundation operates completely by volunteers and has no paid positions. All funds raised go directly to those in need. Our community is blessed to have these kind, caring and selfless people.” Franson said as she presented the award.
Sonya Greene said later she was “so surprised” the foundation was honored. Mike Greene said the credit goes to the organization’s volunteers.
“They are the heart and soul of the group. My wife and I came up with the idea seven years ago but without our volunteers, Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc. would still be just an idea.”
Mike Greene said in the years it has existed as a 501(c)3 organization, more than $500,000 has been raised for Clearfield County cancer patients.