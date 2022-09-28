CLEARFIELD — In a surprise announcement at Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Tony Scotto announced he is resigning his post effective Oct. 10.
Scotto, a Republican, said he had already made the decision not to seek re-election a few months ago, but decided to resign ahead of schedule for personal reasons.
Scotto was elected to his first term in 2015 and was successfully re-elected to his second term in 2019. Prior to that, he was Clearfield County Controller. He was also a successful small businessman in the region.
“(Personal circumstances) won’t allow me to continue,” Scotto said at the close of Tuesday’s meeting. “I’m retiring from public life on Oct. 10.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me, especially my wife, Rossella,” Scotto added.
Commissioner John Sobel said he was surprised by Scotto’s resignation.
“This was a very sudden decision,” Scotto said. “It has been a pleasure working with you.”
Sobel described Scotto as an “American success story,” because he was a first generation American, as his parents immigrated to the United States from Italy.
“It’s been refreshing working with someone of your mindset,” Sobel added.
Commissioner Dave Glass, who represents the minority Democratic party amid the trio of elected officials, said the commissioners don’t always agree on every topic. But the fact that despite their political differences, Glass said they all get along as working colleagues.
Glass praised Scotto, stating he was a valuable asset to the board.
“We don’t always agree,” Glass said. “But Tony has always been fun to be around. This is a very serious job.”
According to Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III, both Common Pleas judges will select from applicants, who will have a deadline to submit letters of interest by a date that has not yet been established. Applicants must be a registered voter and they must be of the same political party as Scotto, which is Republican. If there is a tie between the two judges, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman would break the tie. The appointee will finish Scotto’s current term, which will be up for election in 2023.