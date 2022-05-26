CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners received distressing news about the extent of repairs required immediately at the Clearfield County Jail.
Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting elaborated on information that was learned Monday from ABM Industries, Pittsburgh — the company hired last summer to oversee a renovation project at the 40-year-old jail built in 1982 as well as lighting and water conservation upgrades at other county facilities.
ABM’s North East Sales Director Tyler Nichol said the estimate to repair the roof’s framework, fix the facade to eliminate existing damage and prevent further destruction caused by freezing and thawing, replace leaking water lines located in the jail’s ceiling and install efficient water fixtures in the building’s cells has a cost estimate of more than $3.8 million.
That figure is in addition to the more than $9 million the commissioners expected to spend to renovate the jail and improve energy efficiency at other county buildings.
The most significant repair is the jail roof’s support system totaling nearly $3 million, Nichol said. He said the work is invasive, significant and labor intensive.
“During work we discovered significant findings about the condition of the jail’s roof and other parts of the jail that were unknown to the county. ABM reviewed the plans and the as-built drawings for the original project and had a third party review the facility. There is a need to upgrade the roof’s structure and framework and remove the overhang,” Nichol said.
Nichol said supports under the roof shown on both the blueprints for the structure and the as-built drawings do not exist — and were never there. He said thorough consultations with an engineer and an architect, a corrective action plan was created.
Nichol said those working on the project agreed they had never seen such a blatant cutting of corners on a construction project.
“This needs to be corrected. It is a hazard,” Nichol said. He said there is not a concern for the safety of those in the building; however, the lack of framework is contributing to the roof’s failings and the significant leaking.
He said the discovery was made during some boring to determine what is located inside the ceilings and the walls.
“There is no way the commissioners would have known it had been done this way,” Nichol said.
Commissioner Dave Glass agreed.
“This has manifested over the years with the continual leaking of the skylights because everything not battened down is in the line of movement. If it is not corrected, the roof will fail prematurely,” Glass said.
He said later in the discussion, “The commissioners were really caught off guard by this. We didn’t know the extent of the problems until yesterday. We are not prepared (today) to figure this out, but if we don’t move on this, the county won’t have a viable building.”
Glass said he has not had time to look at all the data relating to the discovery and available financing. Commissioner Tony Scotto agreed, noting he would like more time to look at options.
“I am shocked at what the cost is. We need more time to figure this out and decide about the funding,” Scotto said.
The commissioners approved a resolution to move forward with the work and later determine the most feasible way to pay for it.
Chairman John Sobel said the county does have American Rescue Plan funds it could use. However, if the commissioners use those monies to pay for the jail repairs, that would leave other projects that would have benefited county residents, such as improving broadband, without funding.
“We need to come up with the best way to do this and still be able to get the ARP projects done,” Sobel said.