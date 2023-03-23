CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners have announced a mini-grant application process that is available for nonprofit organizations.
This program is specifically for organizations which were ineligible for grants under the CARES Act and other pandemic-era sources. Organizations that received county grants in 2020 or 2021 are not eligible to receive grant funding through this process.
The application is available at https://fs10.formsite.com/rdXTQ9/CCMiniGrant/index and by visiting www.clearfieldco.org.
The deadline to apply is Friday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m. The county will be contacting applicants via email, so they are encouraged to regularly monitor their email accounts.
Questions can be emailed to cccomm@clearfieldco.org. The commissioners will respond within two business days.