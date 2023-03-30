CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday announced nearly $1.4 million in municipal infrastructure grant awards.
Last year, the board announced it planned to use some of the county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds for municipalities and authorities to help upgrade infrastructure in locations throughout the county.
Commissioner Dave Glass, who read the list of successful awards, said a large number of requests were received for funding.
“(The commissioners) decided to do the first 10 (projects) and see where things stand. Hopefully we will be able to do some more,” Glass said.
Commissioners worked with Clearfield County’s Chief Planner Jodi Brennan to develop guidelines for funding decisions. Chairman John Sobel said the board appreciated her work and expertise in helping to determine which projects would be funded.
Glass said each of the projects chosen for funding during the first round coordinate with the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan and in a number of cases will help improve potable water.
Sobel said, “The board focused on long-term solutions and in many cases wanted to award them money to leverage other funding sources. We will continue to look at requests. We believe this is not the only money that we’ll give out,” he said.
Funding awarded for bridge projects will be held in escrow. Other funds will be paid out on a reimbursement basis.
The projects announced are:
- Karthaus Township, bridge replacement, $200,0000 awarded, project cost, $1,588,720.
- Brady Township, replace digester tank at wastewater plant, $50,000 awarded, project cost, $60,000.
- Brady Township/Troutville Borough Water Association, water meters replacement and distribution line replacement, $150,000, project cost, $300,000.
- Burnside Township, replace Shepherd Lane bridge, $200,000, project cost, $1,308,280.
- Sandy Township, sewer line replacement, $200,000, project cost, $700,000.
- Clearfield Borough, stormwater line replacement and small water projects, $200,000, project cost $720,000.
- Cooper Township Municipal Authority, replace water lines and meters, $150,000, project cost, $500,000.
- Curwensville Borough, improvements to stormwater drainage system, $100,000, project cost, $900,865.
- Girard Township Municipal Authority, replace grinder pump, $25,000, project cost, $30,000.
- Grampian Borough, Sixth Street drainage improvements, $100,000, project cost, $150,000.