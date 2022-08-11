Commissioners borrow $2 million for additional renovations at the jail
Construction workers continue to work on renovations at the Clearfield County Jail. The Clearfield County Commissioners approved borrowing an additional $2 million to pay for additional renovation work at the jail, not covered under the first project.

 Jeff Corcino

CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved borrowing $2 million to pay for additional renovations at the Clearfield County Jail.

