CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners at a rescheduled meeting on Wednesday approved a measure to financially recognize eligible county employees for their commitment to their positions.
Commissioners approved memorandums of understanding to become part of the collective bargaining agreements with the two unions representing county employees –Teamsters Local No. 205 and the Clearfield County Association of Professional Employees.
Employees covered by the pact will receive a $1,000 bonus paid in two $500 installments as part of their last pays during the months of January and July.
The bonuses will be paid from county’s America’s Rescue Plan funds.
Chairman John Sobel said the board wanted to recognize the loyalty and hard work demonstrated by county employees during the nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
“We felt a commitment to consider a retention bonus. The pandemic has created a difficult situation for employers and employees and we appreciate those who have stuck with their employment in Clearfield County,” Sobel said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said, “It’s been a tough two years.” He noted although the pandemic created precarious situations, county facilities including the jail and the courthouse were required to be open and staffed.
“In a lot of jobs, people had to come and work through everything. We wanted to do something in appreciation for the work they have done,” Glass said.
The memorandum notes both the county and the unions agree the bonus will be paid in the form of temporary increases to employees’ salaries. Bonuses will be paid on the condition that employees worked the required amount of 40 hours per week. Those who have not worked the required 40 hours will receive an amount based on the eligible hours worked during the months of January and July.