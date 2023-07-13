CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday authorized working with North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission to find funding for half the cost of a feasibility study that would explore locating a green energy/smart industrial park in the county.
Alan Walker, representing Clearfield County Smart Park LLC, noted the county has been sorely impacted for many years by employers closing or relocating. He said the county has a rich history associated with timbering and coal and clay mining and when those industries phased out, local economies were devastated.
He said Clearfield County has a number of attributes that would make it appealing to manufacturing ventures specifically a good workforce, easily accessible transportation routes, land and water.
He said there are two Korean battery manufacturers exploring possible sites in the eastern part of the county to build a commercial-type battery with a new type of technology.
“If it happens, Clearfield County could be the model of how to reinvent the economy,” Walker said, adding he believes Clearfield County would be a good fit as a hub for new technology. “We need to refocus Clearfield County’s economy. I am tired of seeing our industry move to the south. There is no reason we can’t keep it here with the right incentives.”
Walker said he would rather see focus placed on attracting several small businesses to the county. He said the committee envisions smaller employers with workforces of 100 to 200 employees, each, rather than a largescale operation. He said the committee believes if jobs are spread out among several manufacturers, if a factory closes or relocates, the loss would not be so impactful on county residents or its economy.
He said several sites are currently being explored. Commissioner John Sobel inquired about whether any of those are in close proximity to the sites proposed for solar farms.
Walker said yes, adding the two ventures are compatible and the county has access to electric grids for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland and New York.
He said the group wants to have a feasibility study performed. It has a grant of $110,000 and is currently with county planning concerning where to obtain a 50 percent funding match.
Clearfield County Planning Department’s Director Jodi Brennan told the commissioners she is hearing many of the points Walker made during sessions to gather comments that would be used to update the county’s comprehensive plan.
“There is a lot of interest in alternative energy. This could be a great opportunity to move forward in Clearfield County,” she said.
She said there would be no cost to the county for the study. “We are working with North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission to get the application done. If you officially approve it, we will be ready to roll,” she noted.