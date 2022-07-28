CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners approved a new tentative four-year contract with the corrections officers union at its meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners approved the tentative agreement with the Clearfield County Teamsters Local Union Corrections Officers Bargaining Unit Employees. The contract gives all of the corrections officers a $2 per hour raise in year one, a $1 per hour increase in year two, and in years three and four an 80 cents per hour raise.
All new employees will start out at $15 per hour instead of the $10.59 per hour in the former contract. After one year of employment, new employees will get an increase in wage from $15 per hour to $18 per hour.
First-year, part-time employees will also be paid $15 per hour, according to Commissioner Dave Glass.
In exchange for increased wages, the commissioners received concessions on health insurance and pension benefits.
On the health care side, the corrections officers will receive the same health insurance package as the other two bargaining units who signed contracts with the county. They will receive a health care plan that has a $250 deductible for single coverage and a $500 deductible for family coverage, Glass said.
The former health instance plan had $0 deductible, Glass said.
Like the other two bargaining units, the corrections officers contract has a spousal exclusion provision where if an employee’s spouse can get health insurance from their employer or some other source like Medicare, they must get their insurance from them and not use the county’s health insurance.
“I think this is a fair deal and definitely a step in the right direction for the long term for the county,” Glass said.
Also like the other two unions and the other non-salary group, the corrections officers will accept a new pension plan that reduces pension benefits for employees hired after Jan. 1, 2023, which would save the county money long term, Glass said.
Commissioner Tony Scotto noted that the union had approached the commissioners with the proposal and the two sides were able to “hammer out” a new agreement.
“It was good to see us working together,” Scotto said.
Commissioner John Sobel said he believes with the new agreement, both sides were able to achieve their goals. He said negotiations went better than what they appeared in the media.
The contract covers the full complement of 34 corrections officers, but there are 28 corrections officers currently employed at the jail with six open positions.
When asked if the new contract would cost the county more money, Glass said it is projected to be revenue neutral, with the savings in health insurance and pensions offsetting the cost of the wage increases.
He noted it is a bit of a gamble by the commissioners because it is difficult to project what health insurance costs will be in the future.
“But it is a gamble worth taking because we know we had to do something about the wages,” Glass said. “We had to get more competitive.”
The agreement now means the commissioners have reached agreements with three of its employee unions: the probation department employees, the Children, Youth and Family Services employees and its corrections officers.
There are still three bargaining units that have not signed contracts: the court appointed, the court related and miscellaneous employees. These three bargaining units were scheduled to have an arbitration hearing Wednesday. The arbitrator’s decision is not expected for several weeks. Glass said there is still a chance that the commissioners and the bargaining units would be able to reach an agreements prior to the arbitrator’s decision.
The residual bargaining unit includes secretarial positions not in the other bargaining units and telecommunicators at the 911 center. The court-related unit includes the sheriff deputies, the prothonotary employees, etc. The court appointed includes the Domestic Relations employees, employees at the magistrate offices and other court positions, Glass said.
Under arbitration, both sides make their arguments to the arbitrator, who then makes a decision that is binding on both sides.