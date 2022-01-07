CLEARFIELD — A county resident requested the Clearfield County Commissioners reconsider its recent decision to begin the process to increase the county’s pre-determined tax assessment rate.
Robert Fitzmaurice told the board at its recent meeting he did not believe it should approve increasing the ratio from the current level of 25 percent, set in 1989, to 100 percent.
If the new assessment rate is adopted by the commissioners, it would go into effect in 2023 — automatically lowering millage rates currently used by municipalities and school boards.
“Right now they are in a place where they have to watch their spending and their budgets. They are closely limited to what they can charge,” Fitzmaurice told the commissioners, noting many are at a place where they would have to seek court or voter approval to raise millage.
He said although regulations set a millage rate increase of no more than 10 percent in the first year, after that, no limits are imposed. “They will no longer have to figure out how to do with what they have,” Fitzmaurice said.
He noted he is a volunteer tax preparer and has seen first hand how senior citizens have great difficulty paying current taxes on a fixed income. “If you could see how they struggle just to make ends meet, I think you would rethink this.”
The proposed increase is coming at a time when the country is experiencing a high rate of inflation. “This is the highest rate of inflation in 40 years with no end in sight. This proposal is not coming at the best time. I realize school boards and municipalities also struggle but that should be second in regards to residents putting food on the table. I think you should rethink the timing of this proposal,” Fitzmaurice said.
At its Dec. 21 meeting, the commissioners instructed county Solicitor Heather Bozovich to begin the process to increase the county’s pre-determined tax ratio.
The ratio is the assessment rate — the fraction of the market value used to calculate a property’s assessed value.
Clearfield County currently uses an assessment rate of 25 percent, meaning property taxes are calculated using a quarter of the property’s value.
Board Chairman John Sobel said recently, “If the county does pass the ordinance authorizing the change, it will not immediately or automatically result in any resident’s taxes being raised. (The new ratio) just enables local municipalities, the county or school districts to raise taxes if they can’t balance their budgets, beginning in 2023. If they do choose to do so, they cannot raise the taxes by more than 10 percent in the first year. Those entities might very well choose not to raise taxes. The higher ratio just gives them the ability to raise taxes. It does not automatically result in a tax increase.”
Commissioner Dave Glass said adopting the higher ratio will not have any effect on resident’s taxes or the assessed value of their property — the percentage of the current assessed value used to create millage.
“An example is, if the county changes from 25 percent assessed value to 100 percent and a current millage is 24, the new millage will now be six. Millage will decrease by the same factor we use to increase the percentage of assessed value,” Glass said.