CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners awarded additional nonprofit grants at the board’s recent meeting.
Harmony Grange and BPO Elks No. 540 each received stipends of $5,000. Both were among the nonprofit organizations chosen earlier to receive grant funds using American Rescue Act funds.The commissioners said both submitted requests for funding on time but were not announced earlier because some additional information was needed before the funding could be approved.
Appointments were made to several boards. They include Karen Veihdeffer Rubbe to the Curwensville Lake Authority; Jodi August, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority; and Clearfield County Library board, Mary Jane Sherman. The commissioners also reminded county residents a vacant seat still exists on the Curwensville Lake Authority.
The commissioners approved new hires: Gene Kriner, part-time security guard, effective July 5; and Collin Meeker, emergency services telecommunicator, effective July 10; and separations and retirements, Meeker, corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail, effective June 23; and Warren Mikesell, part-time assistant district attorney, effective July 3.
The commissioners thanked Mikesell for his service to the county and the district attorney.
Prior to the business meeting, the commissioners, along with other members of the salary board, set the new hire salary for the assistant public defender position at $45,000 per year, effective, July 17.
They also approved increasing the annual salary of the county’s right-to-know officer to $10,000. The position is currently held by Marianne Sankey.
The position’s salary of $3,300 was set in 2008. Since that time, there has been no change in the amount paid annually.
Commissioner Dave Glass said, “The salary is not just static, since that time the job has become much more of a time suck.”
Chairman John Sobel agreed. “Her work load has at least tripled.”
County Solicitor Heather Bozovich said Sankey fields a “significant amount of requests especially in regards to elections.”