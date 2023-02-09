CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners announced at its workshop meeting Tuesday they have committed to fund nine municipal infrastructure projects using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The county asked local municipalities to submit applications for infrastructure projects they wished to be funded, and the county received 70 projects from 36 entities at a total cost of $97 million.
Commissioner John Sobel said local municipalities face a “tremendous” number of infrastructure needs and unfortunately they couldn’t fund them all.
“Infrastructure is incredibly important and at the end of the day, we are all Clearfield County,” Commissioner Mary Tatum said. “Investing in our local municipalities is vital for our future.”
The commissioners have not yet determined the total amount they be spending on these infrastructure projects, but Commissioner Dave Glass said it would likely be in the seven figure range.
The county received roughly $15 million in ARPA funds, but used some of the funds to repair the roof at the Clearfield County Jail. They are also planning to spend some of the money to improve internet broadband access in the county, Glass said.
Because the county didn’t have the funds to pay for all the projects, County Planning Director Jodi Brennan said they gave priority on water, sewer, storm water, flood prevention and road and bridges projects.
The county gave priority to projects where this money would leverage additional grant funds from state and federal sources and they wanted the local municipality to “have some skin in the game,” and pay a portion of the costs as well, Brennan said.
She said they wanted long term solutions and investments.
Glass said they narrowed the list down to 22 projects and out of those, chose the following nine projects.
- Brady Township — repair/replace cracked sequential batch reactor tank at sewage plant in Luthersburg.
- Brady Township — Troutville Borough Water Association water quality improvements. The association is struggling with water quality and quantity from existing wells.
- Burnside Township — replace Shepard Lane Bridge. It is single lane concrete bridge with a length of 39 feet over Beaver Run. The structure was added to the top five priority local bridges in the county in consultation with the state Department of Transportation and was identified by the state as being in poor condition.
- City of DuBois — new sewage treatment plant. There are several pieces of the project including a new access road and bridge across Sandy Lick Creek. The project is estimated to cost $60 million and is in need of multiple sources of funding.
- Clearfield Borough — replace storm water lines along East Locust Street from Cemetery Road where PennDOT installed new drainage down the hill to Fourth Street. The new drains are important for public safety and road integrity.
- Cooper Township Municipal Authority — purchase new water meters. The authority is currently under a consent to order from the state because there is a large disparity between the volume of water going to the sewage treatment plant and the amount delivered to customers. The new meters will also serve as detection meters to find leaks in the system.
- Curwensville Borough — install storm water drainage on 12 streets for a total of 6,825 liner feet of storm drainage. The project would be developed in phases as funding allows. The poor drainage is causing a multitude of problems including ice buildup.
- Girard Township Municipal Authority — replace a sewage grinder pump. The authority had two grinder pumps fail; the authority replaced one immediately but a second pump is needed to meet state Department of Environmental Protection guidelines.
- Grampian Borough — storm water drainage improvements to Sixth Street and four side streets that require inlets and piping. This project was identified in the 2022 County Hazard Mitigation plan.
If there is any money left, the commissioners would look at funding some of the remaining 13 of the 22 finalists, Glass said.