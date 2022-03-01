CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners and county judges are clashing over the staffing shortage in the Clearfield County Domestic Relations Office.
The DRO office is responsible for the collection of support payments for spouses and children of divorced/separated families.
According to DRO Office Director Rick Redden, the department is without seven full -time employees out of a full staff complement of 19.
“We are in survival mode right now,” Redden said. “Unfortunately the people who are hurt by this are the people who need us the most.”
Redden said the staffing shortage is causing longer wait times for beneficiaries to receive their payments and the complaints are piling up in the office. Redden said he doesn’t blame them because they have bills to pay — and if they don’t receive their support payments, many families are forced to go on public assistance.
“Although we have been able to minimally function and encourage staff to assume many additional duties with the understanding we would fill all vacancies, the stress we are working under is becoming unbearable,” Redden said in a letter to Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Judge Paul E. Cherry dated Jan. 21.
Redden said the office is losing employees and can’t find replacements — and placed the blame on low salaries. A DRO officer requires a college degree with counseling education/experience. It also takes three months of training for new hires to learn the statewide computer system.
The county is paying its DRO officers less than $15 per hour. He said they have a DRO officer with six years experience, who has a bachelor’s degree and is still making less than $15 per hour. When that employee was hired he was paid $14.14 per hour, now he is making $14.90 per hour. The starting salary for a conference officer is $29,230.
Because all counties in the state use the same computer software and system, it is easy for neighboring counties to lure away Clearfield County DRO employees once they are trained to use the computer system, Redden said. He said over the past two months, the DRO office has received only two applications for employment.
When the DRO office called the first applicant to set up an interview, the applicant declined after being informed of the pay. When they called the second applicant, Redden said the applicant laughed out loud when told of the job’s responsibilities and its pay.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Judge Paul E. Cherry sent a letter to the commissioners dated Feb. 9, informing the commissioners their position on the staffing issues. The letter states that Clearfield County pays its DRO officers significantly less than neighboring counties and counties of similar size:
- Bedford County — enforcement officer $42,151; conference officer, $44,000
- Crawford County — enforcement officer, $34,632; conference officer, $50,536 conference officer
- Huntingdon County — enforcement officer, $54,517; conference officer, $44,000
- Mifflin County — enforcement officer, $40,950; conference officer, $30 per hour
- Perry/Juniata County — enforcement officer, $37,576, conference officer, $46,416
- Tioga County — enforcement officer, $41,584; conference officer, $46,417
- Wayne County — $43,941 for both conference and enforcement officers
The judges said they didn’t receive responses from Jefferson, Elk or Clinton counties. The letter also stated that Clarion, Indiana and McKean counties pay their DRO staff less than Clearfield County.
The judges’ letter also stated that the DRO office recently lost an enforcement officer who took another job as a secretary because the position had a pay of $16.47 per hour.
Redden said the situation is about to get worse because the DRO office’s last conference officer is retiring in June and another employee is actively seeking other employment with a second interview scheduled.
Redden said the state reimburses the county 66 percent of the cost to operate the office, which includes employee salaries. In addition, the state, realizing the difficulties the DRO office is having in obtaining and retaining employees, has provided incentive funds to be used to increase the salaries of its employees at no cost to the county.
Redden said the state is willing to financially support county DRO offices because it’s less expensive in the long run because without support payments, many families end up on public assistance, which costs the state significantly more.
However, to use the incentive funds to increase salaries, it must be first approved by the county commissioners — and so far, the Clearfield County Commissioners have refused. The funds are idling in a bank account, Redden said. Redden added that this money would not only give their clients better service, but this money would go to Clearfield County employees who are residents of the county who would then use the money to buy goods and services from local businesses, improving the local economy.
Redden also said the state sets performance benchmarks for DRO offices. When Clearfield County’s DRO office had a full compliment of staff, he said it ranked in the top of all 6th class counties at meeting these benchmarks. Currently, the county’s DRO office is hitting 83 percent of the benchmarks, if it dips below 80 percent, the county risks losing the 66 percent reimbursement from the state, according to Redden.
Redden said if the situation doesn’t change, it is likely that the office would dip below the 80 percent threshold.
In the Feb. 9 letter, judges Ammerman and Cherry expressed frustration with the commissioners’ position.
“Again, the Child Support Office due to staff shortages can no longer effectively process its cases. It is imperative that compensation be significantly increased such that we can hire and retain competent employees. Guaranteed state incentive moneys are available to assist the county in providing increased compensation, and we have specific approval of the state to use incentive funds for this purpose,” the letter states. “Yet since July of 2021, the Commissioners have been unwilling to even discuss with the Court these issues and the use of incentive moneys to increase compensation.”
In a statement provided to The Progress — a partner publication of The Courier Express — on Monday, the commissioners defended their stance by stating they are aware of the situation, but were “disappointed that (the DRO Office) have chosen to raise these concerns in the media, as it has never been the practice of the county to bargain in the press.”
“The route chosen by DRO simply undermines that intention and makes the achievement of fair collective bargaining agreements for county employees much more difficult,” the statement said.
The commissioners refuted the DRO’s claims, and stated the wages paid to those employees are competitive with, and in some cases higher than, wages paid to the same employees in other comparable counties. Commissioners said that unlike many other similarly sized counties, employees in Clearfield contribute nothing to their health insurance deductibles, and overall employee health care contribution rates are significantly lower than in many comparable counties.
“The county regrets that DRO chose this route, as it undermines delicate negotiations between the county and six different unions representing six different divisions of county employees—negotiations which are presently primed to result in significant increases in employee compensation. For example, as part of ongoing contract negotiations, the county has proposed increasing the salaries of DRO employees by approximately $5,300, and the salaries of probation officers by as much as $5,500, over the term of the new collective bargaining agreements, in exchange for relief from rising health care costs. By law, the county cannot raise the wages of these employees except through negotiation and execution of a collective bargaining agreement or other bargained instrument,” the statement said.
Commissioners said their primary focus is to the taxpayers of Clearfield County as a whole.
“Any change to wages creates an increased pension liability, which will have to be funded for decades. Presently, the county pays over $700,000 annually toward the county pension – this is 100% county taxpayer money, and it is already projected to increase over time. Massive wage increases to other departments would likewise come out of the general fund and inevitably result in a tax increase. It is our job to balance a fair wage and benefit package for our hard-working staff with the economic realities of our area.”