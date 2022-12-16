CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday adopted a 2023 budget of more than $40 million with no tax increase.
The balanced spending plan projects next year’s income and expenses at $40,429,399. Property tax millage will remain at 25. A property owner whose home is valued at $100,000 would pay $625 in county real estate taxes.
The board said the budget had been tweaked slightly from the draft’s presentation in November with final information from each department.
“There were slight changes. Nothing major. Those reflect dues, increases to the district attorney’s salary as required by law and food service at the Clearfield County Jail,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
According to information provided by the commissioners, the 2023 spending plan’s total breakdown includes $29,795,343 in both revenue and operating costs for the general fund; $250,000 for liquid fuels; $45,000 for hazardous materials; and $800,000 for debt service.
Also $2,453,189 for the 911 fund; $800,000 for hotel tax; $18,000 for record improvement; $1,636,080 for community development block grants; $1,582,818 for domestic relations; and $8,287,456 for children and youth services.
The budget’s subtotal is $42,657,888 less a transfer of $2,228,488 from various funds leaving a balance of $40,429,399.