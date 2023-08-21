CLEARFIELD — The PA State Broadband Authority (PSBA) is asking for local government feedback for Broadband Infrastructure Project (BIP) grant applications that may impact the area, according to a press release from Clearfield County Commissioners. The local government feedback period opens Aug. 23 and closes in early October.
To assist local municipalities with preparing feedback, the Clearfield County Commissioners will hold a series of forums to review the various project applications that have been submitted to PSBA, discuss the potential impact for citizens, and address questions to the best of their ability.
These forums are designed for municipal leaders such as council members and township supervisors. The public is welcome; however seating may be limited and public comment may be extremely limited.
The forum dates and locations are as follows:
- Thursday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. at the Starlight Restaurant in Mahaffey
- Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m. at the Madera Fire Hall
- Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. at the Morris Township Municipal Building
- Thursday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. at River’s Landing event center in Clearfield
Any questions regarding these forums can be emailed to cccomm@clearfieldco.org and the commissioners will respond.