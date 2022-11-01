CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners recently proclaimed November as National Adoption Month.
Children’s Aid Society Adoption Program Manager Jennifer Teats told the board more than 117,000 teenagers are waiting to be adopted. “Their goal is to be adopted and find a forever home,” she said.
Teats said CAS hopes by making the need known, county families would consider taking a chance and becoming adoptive parents. “All children deserve a loving, nurturing and permanent home,” she said.
Chairman John Sobel said the county appreciates the work CAS does to foster adoptions. “It’s great work that you are doing. Thank you very much,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
The board approved a contract with McGarvey’s Cleaning Service Clearfield to clean the county’s three buildings. “The staff is short and the buildings have needed a deep cleaning for awhile. It’s a hometown business and their price is good,” Glass said.
The board announced the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812 donated $250 to the county’s Victim Witness Department. “We would like to congratulate the Eagles for stepping up to the plate and doing that. Few causes are worthier,” Sobel said.
Martin Tate was appointed to the Clearfield County Library Board by the commissioners.
Personnel changes were affirmed. They include new hires, Danielle Thompson and Harry Reitmyer, full-time corrections officers, Clearfield County Jail, effective Oct. 24; Brittany McCracken, assistant district attorney, district attorney’s office, effective Oct. 31; and Ryan G. Perrin, sheriff’s deputy, Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department, effective Oct. 31.
Separations and retirements include Hunter Sinclair, full-time corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail, effective Oct. 13; Thomas Jurgensmeyer, telecommunicator, Clearfield County Emergency Dispatch, effective Oct. 17; and Bruce Gess, full-time corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail, effective Oct. 20.